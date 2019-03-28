|
FORTNUM Flora Peacefully at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home
on 17th March 2019,
aged 101 years.
Devoted wife to the late
Lewis (Chuggy).
She will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Middleton Cheney Parish Church on Friday, 5th April at 12.00 noon.
Bright colours to be worn.
Flowers welcome or donations to Middleton Cheney Parish Church may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 28, 2019
