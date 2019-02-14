|
BROCK Ethel Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on 5th February 2019,
aged 92 years.
A much loved Wife, Mum, Nan
and Great Grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 15th February 2019 in
St. Martin's Church, Sandford
St. Martin at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Diabetes UK, c/o
D L Hancock Ltd Funeral Directors, Chapel Hse, 13 North St, Bicester,
OX26 6NA. Tel: 01869 244200.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 14, 2019
