D L Hancock Ltd
Chapel House, 13 North Street
Bicester, Oxfordshire OX26 6NA
01869 244200
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
14:00
St. Martin's Church
Sandford St. Martin
View Map
Notice Condolences

Ethel Brock Notice
BROCK Ethel Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on 5th February 2019,
aged 92 years.
A much loved Wife, Mum, Nan
and Great Grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 15th February 2019 in
St. Martin's Church, Sandford
St. Martin at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Diabetes UK, c/o
D L Hancock Ltd Funeral Directors, Chapel Hse, 13 North St, Bicester,
OX26 6NA. Tel: 01869 244200.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 14, 2019
