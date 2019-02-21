Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00
Shenington Parish Church
Ethel Anson
ANSON Ethel Peacefully at home
on 12th February 2019,
aged 92 years.
Devoted wife to Cyril.
Loving mother to Nicola and Paul. Funeral service will take place at Shenington Parish Church on
Monday, 4th March at 12.00 noon.
Burial to follow. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Shenington Parish Church may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 21, 2019
