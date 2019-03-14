Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00
Banbury Crematorium
Ernest Bonner Notice
BONNER Ernest William "Ernie" Peacefully at
Banbury Heights
Nursing Home on 7th March 2019,
aged 93 years.
A loving husband to Jean and a much loved uncle to Debbie and Jacqueline. Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
RAF Benevolent Fund may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 14, 2019
