GEORGE Eric Of Adderbury.
Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital, following a long illness, on 26th May 2019 aged 90 years.
The beloved Husband of the late Pat and a much loved Dad to Christine, Michael, Mandy and the late Colin.
A loving Grandad, Great Grandad and dear friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at 12.00 noon. Donations in lieu of flowers please for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2019
