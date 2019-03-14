|
|
|
WYATT Elsie
(née Humphrey) Formerly of Kings Sutton and latterly of Banbury. Passed away peacefully
at the Ridings Care Home on
2nd March 2019, aged 99 years.
The beloved mum of Lin and Angie, "Nanny Elsie" to Gemma, Sarah, Nikki, Jodie and Lorna. Great-Nanny to Courtney, Charlie, Archie,
Lola, Masie and Matilda.
Funeral Service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th March at 12 noon. Donations in lieu of flowers please for The Ridings Care Home c/o
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 14, 2019
