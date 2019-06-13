Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
13:00
Banbury Crematorium
Elizabeth Terry Notice
TERRY Elizabeth
'Bette' Of Deddington and former teacher at the Primary School.
Peacefully at home on 4th June 2019, following a long illness, aged 90 years. The beloved wife of Peter,
much loved Ma to Jacquie,
loving Granny to Malika
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th June at 1.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers please for Parkinsons UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 13, 2019
