TERRY Elizabeth
'Bette' Of Deddington and former teacher at the Primary School.
Peacefully at home on 4th June 2019, following a long illness, aged 90 years. The beloved wife of Peter,
much loved Ma to Jacquie,
loving Granny to Malika
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th June at 1.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers please for Parkinsons UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 13, 2019
