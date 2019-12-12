|
|
|
ANDERSON Elaine Peacefully at
Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home on
6th December 2019, aged 61 years. Devoted wife to Keith. Loving mum to Jennifer and Ross. Daughter to Betty and sister to William and Jim.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday, 23rd December at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, for
Green Pastures Christian
Nursing Home
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 12, 2019