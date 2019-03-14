Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
13:00
King's Sutton Baptist Church
Edwin Willis Notice
WILLIS Edwin Lawrence (Eddie) Peacefully at Wheatsheaf Nursing Home on
7th March 2019, aged 89 years.
A much loved husband, dad,
grandad and great grandad.

Funeral service to be held at
King's Sutton Baptist Church on
Thursday, 28th March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if
desired for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 14, 2019
