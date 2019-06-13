Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00
Banbury Crematorium
Edith Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Née Hopkins
Edith On June 6th 2019 peacefully in Julie Richardson Nursing Home, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Eric.
Sister to Ruby and the late Leonard, Beryl, Sheila and Arthur.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Monday, 24th June at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only, donations for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 13, 2019
