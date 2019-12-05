|
|
|
CROSBY Edith Passed away peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
22nd November 2019, aged 99 years. Loving Mum to Janet, Hilary and the late David. Mother-in-law to Richard and close friend to Martin and Roger. Much loved Grandma to Adele, Justine, Lisa, Gregg, Matthew, and Natalie. Great Grandma to Jake, Lucy, Harry, Harvey, Megan, Harry, Emily, Molly,
Isla, Gabriel, Felix and Brody.
Great, Great Grandma
to Cohen and Teddy.
Loved and missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 16th December at 12.00 noon. Bright colours to be worn please
at the request of the family.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, for
The Stroke Association and/or
The British Heart Foundation
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors.
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 5, 2019