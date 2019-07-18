Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00
Banbury Crematorium
Edith Carson Notice
CARSON Edith (Bet) Passed away in Southerndown Care Home, Chipping Norton
on Tuesday, 9th July 2019,
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved by Jean and Jim, Richard and Wendy, grandchildren
and great grandchildren.

Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium
on Wednesday, 31st July at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only and any donations to Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 18, 2019
