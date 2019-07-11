|
AINSWORTH Duncan Formerly of Kings Road and past Mayor of Banbury, peacefully on 28th June 2019, aged 74 years. Will be greatly missed by his wife Meg, daughters Peggy and Shirley and son in law Andy
and all of his grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday, 18th July at 11.00am at
Banbury Crematorium Chapel and
will be followed by burial at
Hardwick Hill Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome.
All further enquiries to Humphris Funerals, Tel: 01295 265424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 11, 2019