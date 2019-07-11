Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00
Banbury Crematorium
Dot Turner

Dot Turner Notice
TURNER Dot
Née Naylor Peacefully passed away in her sleep on 29th June 2019.
Wife of the late
Bernard Turner.
She will be sadly missed by Lyn, Paul, Julie and their families.
Family and friends are
welcome to attend the funeral at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday, 24th July at 11.00am. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation
and Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 11, 2019
