WOOTTON Dorothy of Warmington Former Postmistress at the local shop, peacefully in the care of Mockley Manor on
24th May 2019, aged 94 years.
A much loved aunt and great aunt
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at the North Chapel, Mid Warwickshire Crematorium, Oakley Wood on
Friday, 14th June at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2019
