HANDS Gordon, Louise and Mark - the family of the late Dorothy Hands, wish to thank all family and friends for the beautiful flowers, kind letters and cards of sympathy. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the JR and Horton hospitals and to Dr Ramani and the staff at Bloxham Surgery.
Special thanks to the Right Reverend John Stroyan (Bishop of Warwick) and the Reverend Dale Gingrich for officiating and to Jean Tarver
and Joan Gianassi for their
beautiful floral arrangements.
Thanks to everyone who attended the funeral and to Aaron Taylor and staff at Edd Frost and Daughters for their kindness and consideration.
Please accept our thanks for all the kindness and support at this sad time.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 21, 2019
