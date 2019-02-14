Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
15:00
St Peter's Church
Hook Norton
View Map
HANDS Dorothy May Passed away peacefully at the Horton General Hospital following a short illness on Friday 1st February, aged 82 years .
Much loved Wife of Gordon and devoted Mother to Mark and Louise. Dorothy will be sadly missed by many. Funeral service to take place at
St Peter's Church, Hook Norton on Thursday 28th February at 3.00pm. The family have requested that something blue or red is worn to reflect her favourite football teams Chelsea and Liverpool.
Flowers optional however
donations if desired please for
The Lymphoma Society and/or the Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 14, 2019
