HANCOCK Dorothy Eleanor (Née Phipps) Of Duns Tew, sadly and unexpectedly passed
away peacefully on Saturday
February 16th 2019, aged 82 years.
Ever-loving wife to Peter and adored mum of Stuart and Darren,
a nan, neighbour and friend
of so many, she will be missed more
than words will ever say.
A service of love and celebration for this special lady will take place in
St. Mary Magdalene Church, Duns Tew on Saturday March 9th 2019 at 2pm.
Flowers are welcome if desired or donations in lieu will be given to
Duns Tew Church in her memory.
All enquiries to: D L Hancock Ltd
Funeral Directors. Chapel House,
13 North Street, Bicester, OX26 6NA.
Tel: 01869 244200.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 28, 2019
