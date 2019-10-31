Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Committal
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00
Banbury Crematorium
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
13:30
St Mary's Church
Bloxham
Dorothy Ellis Notice
ELLIS Dorothy 'June' Peacefully at
Green Pastures
Christian Nursing Home on
18th October 2019, aged 93 years.
A 'Friend' to many.
The Committal will take place
at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th November
at 12.00 noon.
The Thanksgiving to celebrate June's life will follow at St Mary's Church, Bloxham at 1.30p.m.
Everyone is welcome to both.
Please wear something bright!
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for World Vision UK c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG
or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 31, 2019
