|
|
|
CONLON Dorothy (Dot)
Née Checkley Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
16th November 2019, aged 93 years.
Much loved wife of the late Michael.
A loving mum to Suzanne (Sue), mother-in-law to David
and gran to Lisa.
Funeral service will take place at Mollington Parish Church on Wednesday, 4th December at 1.00pm. Private burial to follow.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG.
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019