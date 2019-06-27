|
|
|
HAZLEWOOD Doris Lydia Wife of the late
Mr Ronald Hazlewood, passed away
at Fairholme House on
24th June 2019, at the age of 91.
She will be greatly missed by her
three sons and daughters in law,
four grandchildren and
five great grandchildren.
Family flowers only please,
donations for the Alzheimer's Society
may be sent and all further enquiries to
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG
Tel: 01295 265424 or
via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 27, 2019
