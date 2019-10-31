Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00
Banbury Crematorium
Doris Cook Notice
COOK Doris Peacefully at Gracewell of Adderbury on 20th October 2019,
aged 96 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Jim,
a much loved Mother to Ian and Martin, Grandmother of Dan and Sarah and Great Grandmother to Lydia.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 31st October (TODAY) at 11.00am. Donations in lieu of flowers please for Macmillan Nurses c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 31, 2019
