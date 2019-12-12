|
|
|
SPRING Doreen Of Bloxham.
Passed away peacefully on
6th December 2019, aged 97 years.
The beloved wife of the late
Col. K. A. Spring, a much loved mother to Michael and the late David, grandmother, great grandmother
and friend to many.
Service of Thanksgiving to take place
at Bloxham Parish Church on
Friday 27th December at 1.30pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers please,
for Diabetes UK
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 12, 2019