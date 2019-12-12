Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Spring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Spring

Notice Condolences

Doreen Spring Notice
SPRING Doreen Of Bloxham.
Passed away peacefully on
6th December 2019, aged 97 years.
The beloved wife of the late
Col. K. A. Spring, a much loved mother to Michael and the late David, grandmother, great grandmother
and friend to many.
Service of Thanksgiving to take place
at Bloxham Parish Church on
Friday 27th December at 1.30pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers please,
for Diabetes UK
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -