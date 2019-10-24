Home

SMITH Doreen
(née Nichols) Of Banbury & Broughton.
Passed away peacefully
after an illness so bravely borne.
Devoted wife of Peter,
sister to Gordon and dear,
late sister Janet.
Beloved Mum of Nicola & Stuart and wonderful Nanny to Grace,
Lily and Ellie-May.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary the Virgin Church, Broughton on Tuesday 29th October at 12.00 noon. Flowers or donations for
Family Support Items on Juniper Ward at the Horton General Hospital c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 24, 2019
