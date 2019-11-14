|
|
|
HARVEY Doreen
(nee Townsend) and formerly England Former staff member at
Bishop Loveday School, Bodicote.
Passed away peacefully at
Gracewell of Adderbury on
10th November 2019, aged 94 years.
The beloved Mother of Roger, Pam
and Janet, Mother in law to Brenda and Michael and a loving Granny
and Great Granny.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 1.00pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers please,
for The League of Friends at
The Horton General Hospital
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 14, 2019