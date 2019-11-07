Home

Doreen Bryant

Notice Condolences

Doreen Bryant Notice
BRYANT Doreen May Peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital
on 28th October,
aged 87 years.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family
and all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
St Hugh's Church, Banbury on Wednesday, 13th November at 1.00pm, followed by interment at
Southam Road Cemetery.
The wearing of black clothing is not necessary. Family flowers only please, donations are preferred to Katharine House Hospice and may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 7, 2019
