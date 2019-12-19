Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Notice Condolences

Dennis Craig Notice
Craig Dennis (Pal) On December 7th, 2019, peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital,
aged 83 years.
Dearly loved partner to Shelagh,
loving dad to Gary, Kendal
and the late Alan,
father in law to Karen and Donna,
a much loved grampy to Stephen,
Scott, Stuart and great grampy to
Amilia, Alivia and Harry.
R.I.P.
Funeral Mass at
St Joseph's Catholic Church on Monday, 23rd December at
10.00am, cremation to follow at
Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Mercy Ships and Dementia UK may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019
