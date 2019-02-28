Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
13:00
Banbury Crematorium
Deborah Bruce Notice
BRUCE Deborah Peacefully at home
on 18th February .
A loving mum to Carlie and Ebony and a much loved sister and grandma. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on Monday,
11th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations preferred to the
British Lung Foundation may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 28, 2019
