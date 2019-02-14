Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
David Maddams Notice
MADDAMS David Peacefully passed away
on 7th February 2019 at
Glebefields Care Home,
aged 78.
A much loved husband,
father, grandfather,
brother and friend.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium
on Tuesday, 19th February
at 2.00pm. Family flowers only,
however donations if desired
please for Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury
OX16 5DG Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 14, 2019
