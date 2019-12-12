|
BUDD David Peacefully in Godswell
Park Care Home, Bloxham
on 7th December,
aged 82 years.
He will be sadly missed and
lovingly remembered by his
family and all who knew him.
David's family have asked for
immediate family flowers only,
with a wish for donations in his memory to be made to a charity,
the details of which are yet to be decided. These may be made
along with all enquiries to
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 12, 2019