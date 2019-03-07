Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
14:00
Bloxham Parish Church
Daphne Gulliver
GULLIVER Daphne
(née Keene) Formerly of Bloxham
and latterly of Shenington.
Passed away on 24th February 2019, following a long illness, aged 52 years.
The beloved wife of Mark, a much loved Mum to Ben and Grant and adored Nanny to her seven grandchildren.
The loving daughter of Ann and the late John, step daughter to David and
sister to Stewart and Robert.
A dear friend who will missed by many. Funeral service to take place at Bloxham Parish Church on
Wednesday 13th March at 2.00pm. Flowers or donations for
The Huntington's Disease Association c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 7, 2019
