OAKEY Colin Ivan Charles Peacefully in the Horton General Hospital on 12th February, aged 86 years.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on Tuesday,
12th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if preferred to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 28, 2019
