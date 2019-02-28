Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Oakey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Oakey

Notice Condolences

Colin Oakey Notice
OAKEY Colin Ivan Charles Peacefully in the Horton General Hospital on 12th February, aged 86 years.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on Tuesday,
12th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if preferred to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.