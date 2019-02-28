|
|
|
BRADSHAW Clive Peacefully on 14th February, aged 68 years.
Much loved husband of Joy, dad to Christopher, Robert and Thomas and grandad to Poppy.
He will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Funeral service at
Cropredy Parish Church on
Monday, 4th March at 3.00pm, followed by cremation at
Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations preferred to the RSPB and the Embsay and Bolton Abbey Steam Railway may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 28, 2019
