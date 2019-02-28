Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
15:00
Cropredy Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clive Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive Bradshaw

Notice Condolences

Clive Bradshaw Notice
BRADSHAW Clive Peacefully on 14th February, aged 68 years.
Much loved husband of Joy, dad to Christopher, Robert and Thomas and grandad to Poppy.
He will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Funeral service at
Cropredy Parish Church on
Monday, 4th March at 3.00pm, followed by cremation at
Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations preferred to the RSPB and the Embsay and Bolton Abbey Steam Railway may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.