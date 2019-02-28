|
TAYLOR Christopher John (Chris) Passed away suddenly at home on 16th February 2019, aged 53 years.
Loving son, father to Neal and George and grandad to newborn Elli.
He will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium Chapel on Friday, 8th March at 1.00pm followed by interment in Hardwick Hill Cemetery. Family flowers only please,
donations preferred to the
British Heart Foundation and
Help For Heroes maybe sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 28, 2019
