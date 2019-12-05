Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Christina Woodford

Christina Woodford Notice
WOODFORD Christina Formerly from Farnborough, peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on 25th November 2019, aged 99 years. Wife to the late Frank, loving
mum to Alan, Alec and Jean.
A granny and great granny.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Tuesday, 10th December at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Lark Rise Care Centre
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 5, 2019
