Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00
Banbury Crematorium Service Chapel
WATERS Charlie
'Waggle' Peacefully at home on
9th July 2019, aged 87 years.
The beloved husband of the late Ruth,
much loved Dad to Deb,
step-Dad of Paul and Andrew,
loving Grampy to his four grandchildren,
brother and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
Banbury Crematorium Service
Chapel on Friday 26th July at
12.00 noon. Donations in lieu of
flowers please for
The Let's Play Project
c/o Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors
14 Canada Close, Banbury
OX16 2RT, Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 18, 2019
