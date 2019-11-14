|
JONES Celia "Lyn" Passed away peacefully at
Gracewell of Adderbury, on
5th November 2019, aged 70 years.
Loving partner to Brian,
a much loved Mum to Darren and
an adored Nanna to Ellie.
Also the Sister to Derek and Stephen.
Lyn will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th November
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 14, 2019