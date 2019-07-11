Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00
St John's Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Morris

Notice Condolences

Catherine Morris Notice
MORRIS Catherine On June 25th 2019 peacefully at home, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the
late Michael, loving mum to
Rosemary and Kathleen. R.I.P.
Funeral Mass at St John's Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday, 16th July at 10.00am, interment to follow at Hardwick Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for St John's Church may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.