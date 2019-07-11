|
MORRIS Catherine On June 25th 2019 peacefully at home, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the
late Michael, loving mum to
Rosemary and Kathleen. R.I.P.
Funeral Mass at St John's Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday, 16th July at 10.00am, interment to follow at Hardwick Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for St John's Church may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 11, 2019