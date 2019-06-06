Resources More Obituaries for Carol Goodchild Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol Goodchild

Notice Goodchild Carol Margaret David and family would like to thank all the relatives and friends for the many kind and thoughtful cards and letters received following the death of Carol.



Many thanks to everyone who came to the funeral service and kindly made donations to the charities Cancer Research and MS Research.



Special thanks also to Barry Fowkes for the excellent and moving service which reflected Carol's views and life.



We are also very grateful to the staff of Godswell House who looked after Carol in the last weeks of her life and to Simon at Humphris Funeral Services for the valued advice and professionalism organising

Carol's funeral. Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2019