|
|
|
SPIDEN Bruce Unexpectedly following a brief illness
on 26th August 2019,
aged 68 years.
A much loved husband of Carole and a loving dad to Sarah and Kim
and a proud grampy.
He will be much missed by all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held
at Banbury Crematorium Chapel on
Wednesday, 18th September at 11.00am, followed by private burial. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
British Lung Foundation may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 5, 2019