|
|
|
WALKER Brian Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
29th November 2019,
aged 81 years.
Devoted husband to Jennifer.
Loving dad to Andrew and the late Fiona. Grandad to Issabelle, Lauren and Amie. Brother to Colin.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Thursday, 19th December at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Breast Cancer UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 12, 2019