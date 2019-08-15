Home

Funeral service
14:00
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
Brian Turvey Notice
TURVEY Brian Following a long illness on 11th August 2019.
Passed away peacefully at the Katharine House Hospice,
aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of Kay (Val)
and a much loved
Dad to Colin, Pauline and Ian.
Father in law of Karen and Wendy, loving Grampy to his
seven grandchildren,
five great grandchildren
and dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 28th August at 2.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers please for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors 14 Canada Close, Banbury
OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 15, 2019
