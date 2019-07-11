Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Jackson

Notice Condolences

Brian Jackson Notice
JACKSON Brian Walter "Jacko" Passed away peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
1st July 2019, aged 79 years.
Husband of the late Jeanette
(Jean) and a dear brother
and brother-in-law.
Funeral service to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
with donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK c/o
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral
Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.