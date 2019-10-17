|
|
|
RADDINGS Bill Peacefully at Abingdon Community Hospital
on 29th September 2019,
aged 98 years.
Devoted husband to the late Elizabeth. Loving dad to Gill and Jane.
Father in law to Steve
and grandad to Helen.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday, 31st October at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for the Stroke Association may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 17, 2019