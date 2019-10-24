|
HUMPHREYS Betty On October 20th 2019
Peacefully in the Horton General Hospital,
aged 98 years. Dearly loved mum to Terry, Trevor and Andrew, loving grandma to Becky, Jess, Rachel and Lucy and a much loved great grandma. Funeral service at Bodicote Parish Church on Wednesday 6th
November at 12.00 noon.
Private cremation to follow.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Friends of the Horton General Hospital c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 24, 2019