WALTER Beryl Enid Passed away peacefully on 7th June, aged 96 years.
Wife of the late Leslie Walter, dearly loved mother of Michael, Craig, Anne and Teresa, loving grandmother to Lisa and David, Kelly and Gary, Lee and Sam, Chani, Ben and Michelle and a great grandmother to Billy,
Jasmine, Chloe, Ellie, Alfie, Oscar, Mikey, Millie, Maisy, Sophia, Lucas and Jenna. She will be sadly
missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations preferred to the Royal British Legion may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 20, 2019
