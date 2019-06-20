Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
13:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Walter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Walter

Notice Condolences

Beryl Walter Notice
WALTER Beryl Enid Passed away peacefully on 7th June, aged 96 years.
Wife of the late Leslie Walter, dearly loved mother of Michael, Craig, Anne and Teresa, loving grandmother to Lisa and David, Kelly and Gary, Lee and Sam, Chani, Ben and Michelle and a great grandmother to Billy,
Jasmine, Chloe, Ellie, Alfie, Oscar, Mikey, Millie, Maisy, Sophia, Lucas and Jenna. She will be sadly
missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations preferred to the Royal British Legion may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.