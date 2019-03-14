Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
13:00
St James' Church
Newbottle
Beryl Bull Notice
BULL Beryl Ann "Bab" Formerly of Charlton peacefully at Banbury Heights Nursing Home on
8th March 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving mum to Anita.
A gran and great gran.
Funeral service will take place at
St James' Church, Newbottle on
Friday, 29th March at 1.00pm.
Burial to follow.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK and the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 14, 2019
