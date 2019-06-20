Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00
St Mary's Church
Banbury
Bertram Dowler Notice
DOWLER Bertram Jude
"Bert" Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
10th June 2019, aged 94 years.
Husband to the late Joan. Dad to Stuart and Nigel. Grandfather to James, Matthew and Thomas.
Great Grandfather to Agnes.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Banbury
on Thursday, 20th June at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Laburnum and Juniper Ward at the
Horton General Hospital may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or
via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 20, 2019
