DAW Basudev
(Bapee) Peacefully at the
John Radcliffe Hospital, on 6th June 2019, aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of
Pauline (nee McTimoney)
who is eternally grateful, that this beautiful soul entered her life.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 27th June 2019,
St. John's Chapel, Oxford Crematorium, at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Katherine House Hospice, c/o
Greens Funeral Services, 21 High Street, Eynsham, Oxford, OX29 4HE.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 20, 2019
