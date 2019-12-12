|
|
|
TATTERSFIELD Barbara
(née Chater) Resident of Farnborough
for over 40 years,
died peacefully at Craighaven, Leamington Spa, the town of her birth,
on 26th November 2019 aged 93 years.
Widow of Walter "Tatts" Tattersfield,
she will be hugely missed by all her family; sister Avril, niece and nephew Jane and Roy, great niece and nephew Katie and Ben, Robert and Mary,
Ian and Karen, Tim, Simon, Martin,
Michael and William.
Funeral service to take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel
on Thursday 19th December
at 11.00 am. Family flowers only,
donations for most welcome
c/o H J Dawson Funeral Directors
22 George Street, Leamington Spa CV31 1ET
Tel: 01926 427464
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 12, 2019